Diversified Trust Co Has $339,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

D opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

