Diversified Trust Co Sells 876 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE MMP opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

