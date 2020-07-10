Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Construction Partners worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD opened at $15.75 on Friday. Construction Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $860.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 14,162 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $248,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,632,980 shares of company stock valued at $106,166,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

