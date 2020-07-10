Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $3,811,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 46.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 476,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.