Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average of $147.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

