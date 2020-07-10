Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.14.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.