Axa Increases Stock Position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Axa boosted its stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,525,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $21,962,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 434.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,858 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,080,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In related news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 10,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

