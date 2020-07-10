Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE BGS opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.24.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.