Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $79,928,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $23,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $193.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $1,262,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,227,702 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.