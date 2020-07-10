State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,144,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 620,033 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 252.5% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 94,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

PZN stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.45. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

