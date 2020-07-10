Diversified Trust Co Purchases 716 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,445,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $109.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

