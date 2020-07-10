Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 68,282 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 385,800 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $9,344,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,964,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

