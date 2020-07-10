Diversified Trust Co Purchases 490 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $170.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.