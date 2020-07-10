15,300 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Axa

Axa acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 485,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $33,391,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $9,218,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $98.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

