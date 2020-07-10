Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cree by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cree by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,709 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,532 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $49,959,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.