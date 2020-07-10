Axa Invests $1.32 Million in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Axa acquired a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

