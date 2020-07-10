Axa Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Markel by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $892.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $925.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,030.61. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,054.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.