Axa Invests $1.16 Million in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Axa purchased a new stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 109,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

