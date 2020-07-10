Axa Invests $1.16 Million in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Axa purchased a new stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 109,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,008 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,008 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Diversified Trust Co Sells 263 Shares of Lam Research Co.
Diversified Trust Co Sells 263 Shares of Lam Research Co.
Diversified Trust Co Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc
Diversified Trust Co Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc
Diversified Trust Co Buys 12,315 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
Diversified Trust Co Buys 12,315 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
Diversified Trust Co Has $339,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc
Diversified Trust Co Has $339,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report