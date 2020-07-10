Axa Cuts Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,815 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,730 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARWR stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

