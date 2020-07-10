Private Trust Co. NA Sells 470 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,337,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $21,001,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.55.

BIDU opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.