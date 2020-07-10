Private Trust Co. NA Invests $200,000 in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,863,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $332,496.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $793,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,470 shares of company stock worth $31,567,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $138.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

