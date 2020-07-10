Diversified Trust Co Buys New Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 1,231.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $481,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PLXS opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. Plexus’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.