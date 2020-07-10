Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 11,679 International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,679 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.29. International Bancshares Corp has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

