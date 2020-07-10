Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $728.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $735.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.78.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

