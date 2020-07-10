Private Trust Co. NA Takes $207,000 Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 307.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Humana by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $382.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $412.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

