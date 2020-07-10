Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after acquiring an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $197.51 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

