10,504 Shares in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $501.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

