Diversified Trust Co Has $356,000 Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

