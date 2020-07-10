Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

