Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

