Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of MET stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

