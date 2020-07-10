Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $173.29 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

