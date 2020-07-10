Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $9,812,750. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

