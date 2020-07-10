Diversified Trust Co Invests $407,000 in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $116.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.36.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.