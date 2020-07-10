Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 478,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,428. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

