Private Trust Co. NA Takes $208,000 Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 923.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,770,000 after buying an additional 1,976,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 35.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after buying an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 56.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.71 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

