Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.