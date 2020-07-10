22,759 Shares in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 158,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.78 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.47.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

