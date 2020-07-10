Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,364,000 after buying an additional 96,471 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,682,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 186,571 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 493,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

