Diversified Trust Co Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Envestnet by 122.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,482,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after buying an additional 105,191 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.82.

In other Envestnet news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $149,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,133.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $590,161.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,681 shares in the company, valued at $16,855,893.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,027. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ENV opened at $76.00 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -690.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

