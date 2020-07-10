Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 6,505 Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.