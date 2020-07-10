Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 12,700 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period.

CTR stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

