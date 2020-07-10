20,115 Shares in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,115 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 898.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

BOX stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The company had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,701. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

