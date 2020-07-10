Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,975 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 854% compared to the average volume of 207 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 28.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Paradigm Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

