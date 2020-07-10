Private Trust Co. NA Takes $208,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $57.72 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

