Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 318.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

