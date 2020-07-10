Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 318.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.
Unilever stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.
Unilever Profile
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
