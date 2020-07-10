Private Trust Co. NA Invests $216,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $120.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.90.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

