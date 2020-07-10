1,969 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after buying an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,341,000 after buying an additional 987,179 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,742,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 265,559 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $116.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

