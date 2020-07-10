Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $114.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

