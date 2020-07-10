Private Trust Co. NA Invests $231,000 in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

